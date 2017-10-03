Officer Involved in Fatal Shooting During Seward Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Oct 3, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers say that they will release the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect that took place in the Seward Safeway parking lot on Sunday morning when the mandatory 72-hour clock expires.

An Alaska State Trooper made a traffic stop at 1:47 am on Sunday morning and pulled over 41-year-old Micah McComas of Chugiak. During the stop in the parking lot, a witness to the shooting who was a passenger in the vehicle, reported that McComas was already in cuffs when he was shot five times by the arresting officer.

According to the report, McComas had been pulled over for speeding and did not have a driver’s license. McComas was taken from the vehicle, cuffed, and the witness last saw him at the back of her vehicle.

Then as the officer asked for and received consent to search the vehicle, his patrol vehicle began rolling, and the officer ran to it. A short time later, shots rang out and McComas was down.

When next seen by the witness, McComas was no longer in cuffs and was laying on the pavement.

When the ambulance arrived, McComas was still alive, but died a short time later.

Troopers did not release any info on the shooting until Monday afternoon.