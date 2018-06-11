Ohio Woman Dies on Alaska Railroad Trip

Alaska Native News Jun 11, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers and Mat-Su EMS went to the railroad crossing on East Fireweed in Wasilla and boarded the Alaska Railroad train in response to a call from the crew that they had an unresponsive passenger in one of their cars on Saturday.

The call-in from the Alaska Railroad crew called in at 2:44 pm on Saturday afternoon and reported that 77-year-old Ruby Heacock of Marion, Ohio was having problems breathing. When they boarded, troopers and EMS located Heacock in the aisle of the railroad car down and unresponsive.

CPR and life-saving measures were immediately carried out but proved unsuccessful and was declared deceased of natural causes at the scene. The State Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and responded. Ultimately, Heacock’s remains were transported to Anchorage and released to an Anchorage funeral home.

Although the investigation continues, troopers say that there were no signs of foul play. Her next of kin was on the scene at the time of the incident.