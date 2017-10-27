One Arrested in Mountain View after Armed Robbery Attempt

Alaska Native News Oct 27, 2017.

APD reports that minutes after receiving calls reporting shots fired in the Mountain View area, a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 100-block of Ridgeline Loop at 12:57 pm and told the officer “Someone tried to rob and shoot him.”

The victim informed the officer that he had ridden home from the Shell gas station on his bike and as he arrived at his home’s garage and as he was using the key pad the door, a black man got out of a vehicle that was parked in front of his home. Although there was at least one other in the vehicle, they did not get out.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Charles Sadler, followed the victim into his garage and took out a handgun as he did so. Once in the garage, Sadler attempted to gain entry into the house but was unsuccessful. When Sadler ordered the victim to empty his pockets, the victim tried to knock the gun out of Sadler’s hand and Sadler opened fire on the victim. Sadler continued to fire at the victim as Sadler left the garage. The victim never suffered any wounds, and Sadler did not leave with any of the victim’s belongings.





The victim told police that although he did not know his attacker, he was able to give a description of both the suspect and the red four-door Saturn he was driving.

A half an hour later, a police officer spotted the vehicle and the driver in the Holiday gas station parking lot. In the vehicle was three other occupants. The officer followed the suspect vehicle as it left the parking lot as other officers responded to the scene. The units performed a traffic stop on the Saturn at Thompson and North Flower.

Following a short investigation, Sadler was determined to be the suspect. During the investigation, the vehicle was searched. Two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, turned up in the search. They were collected as evidence.

Sadler was charged with Robbery I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, Assault III, and Theft II. He was transported to the Anchorage Jail, where he was remanded on the charges.