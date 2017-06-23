One Arrested on DUI, Another for Tampering/Destruction after Nikiski Motorcycle Crash

Alaska Native News Jun 23, 2017.

One man was arrested on DUI charges, and another on tampering charges after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Thursday evening, troopers reported.

Troopers responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Miller Loop Road and Island Lake Road south of Nikiski on the Kenai Peninsula at just before 8 pm on Thursday evening.

When they arrived, they began an investigation into the incident. they determined that 28-year-old Jeffrey Jansen of Nikiski was driving impaired by controlled substances, when he left the roadway on a blue 2009 Buell motorcycle after losing control.

As the investigation continued, 33-year-old Randall Jones of Nikiski, arrived on the scene, and without identifying himself, or gaining authorization, took off with the motorcycle.

Jones was arrested at his residence in Nikiski and charged with Tampering with Evidence and Destruction of Evidence.

Both men were transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on Charges.





