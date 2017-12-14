One Arrested on Warrant after Old Seward Highway Prowler Call

Alaska Native News Dec 14, 2017.

A call went in to APD at 2:18 AM on Thursday morning from an address on the 5700 block of the Old Seward Highway reporting a prowler attempting to break into vehicles in that area.

Police responded to that location, and as they arrived, they observed an adult male fleeing on foot. The suspect then got into an older model Ford Explorer, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers took up pursuit, and followed the vehicle for several blocks as the driver attempted to elude them. The vehicle then turned on to C St. from Potter Drive and began to accelerate away. Officers turned on their sirens and lights, but the suspect vehicle ignored them and continued to speed away.

At that point, officers performed a “pursuit intervention technique,” preventing a high-speed chase. As a result of the maneuver, the vehicle crashed on the right side of C St. near Fox Ridge Way.

The driver and three passengers were taken into custody for questioning. One female passenger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.





One adult male passenger, identified as Dan Caldwell III, age 25, was taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant for probation violation in connection with a theft case.

APD states that “additional charges may be filed for all of the occupants at the conclusion of the investigation.”