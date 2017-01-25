One Arrested, One Sought in Death of Government Hill Teen

Alaska Native News Jan 25, 2017.

Anchorage police has announced that they have two persons of interest in the Government Hill shooting death of a teen that occurred on Saturday morning.

Police have reported that they have taken 18-year-old Sean Robert Simeonoff into custody. Simeonoff was arrested on Tuesday evening.

APD is still seeking the whereabouts of 18-year-old Kenya Damien Jacob Berezkin, who has also been implicated in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jesus Oropeza on the 700 block of Birch Street just after midnight on Saturday morning.

When police responded to the location on Birch Street early Saturday morning, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

An investigation into the blatant murder of the Anchorage teen led them to two persons of interest, Simeonoff and Berezkin. Video footage from a surveillance camera in the area showed Oropeza exiting his home to be accosted by two individuals that frisked him before brutally murdering him by shooting him in the back as he lay on the ground.

Police have yet to release the motive for the senseless slaughter of the teen.

APD is asking for information from the public as to the whereabouts of Berezkin, and ask anyone with information to call them at APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.







