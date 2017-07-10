One Cited for Reckless Driving in Four -Vehicle Seward Highway Crashes

Alaska Native News Jul 10, 2017.

One person was cited for Reckless Driving for a multiple vehicle collision that snarled traffic for several hours as APD investigated the incident on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation at the scene discovered that the driver of a silver 2017 Ford Expedition, while traveling northbound at mile 109 of the Seward Highway, encountered a brown 2012 Chevy SUV that was stopped behind a Toyota Four-Runner turning off into a pullout. The Expedition attempted to swerve around the vehicles without stopping and impacted the driver’s side of the SUV.

After striking the SUV, the Expedition ended up in the oncoming lane, and impacted a Toyota Tundra with four occupants head-on. The Toyota was also towing a boat on a trailer. The Toyota roadway, crashing into a 2010 Ram 1500 pickup that was in the pull-out.

The driver of the Expedition and all four occupants of the Toyota were transported to Anchorage hospitals for injuries. One suffered what was considered life threatening injuries.

APD reports that all involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts.

The investigation is continuing.





