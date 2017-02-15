One Confirmed Dead in Wednesday’s Royal Suite Lodge Blaze

Alaska Native News Feb 15, 2017.

Anchorage police say that the Anchorage Fire Department is still clearing the the Royal Suite Lodge on Minnesota Drive, where a large fire broke out early Wednesday morning and confirm that one victim has been identified.

APD and AFD responded to the large structure fire at 3811 Minnesota Drive at 2:20 am on Wednesday morning and found one victim deceased at the scene. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Teuaililo G. Nua of Anchorage. Her remains have been turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy to determine her exact cause of death.

The fire department reported late this morning that areas of the structure are very unstable, making entry difficult. Because of this, they have been unable to determine the exact death toll in the fire.

It is reported that multiple people were transported to the hospital as a result of the fire. After being cleared, some of those involved in the blaze were interviewed by investigators, Police are asking others that have been released from treatment, to please call APD as soon as they are able.

Information concerning the fire are asked to contact APD at 786-8900 (press 0 to speak to an operator).

More information will be made available as the investigation progresses.





