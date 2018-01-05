One Dead and Two Injured in Ambulance/SUV Collision

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2018.

A two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and an ambulance on Thursday afternoon resulted in the death of a passenger in the SUV, troopers revealed.

According to the report, at 1:46 pm on Thursday, troopers were alerted to the incident at the intersection of Knik Goose Bay Road and Shady Lane. Troopers responded to the scene to find one person deceased and two injured.

AST opened an investigation into the crash and found that the SUV involved in the accident was traveling outbound on Knik Goose Bay Road when the driver lost control on the icy road and crossed into the opposing lane of travel, and was impacted on the passenger side by an ambulance traveling inbound. The impact resulted in the death of the passenger in the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was also injured and subsequently was medevaced to Anchorage’s Providence Hospital. The front passenger in the ambulance was also injured and taken to the Mat-Su Medical Center for treatment of injuries.





The ambulance was en route to a hospital with a patient when the collision occurred. That patient did not sustain injuries in the accident.

The State Medical Examiner’s office was notified in the continuing investigation.

Knik Goose Bay Road was re-opened for full traffic flow at just before 6 pm.