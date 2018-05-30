One Dead in Parks Highway Vehicle Collision

Alaska Native News May 30, 2018.

A fatal motor vehicle accident on the Parks Highway on Tuesday took the life of one AST reports.

A call-in alerted troopers to a serious accident on the Parks Highway near Vine Road at 4 pm on Tuesday and they promptly responded to the incident. When state and wildlife troopers arrived on scene, EMS was already administering life-saving efforts to the victim. Those efforts were unsuccessful and the victim, whose identity was revealed as 71-year-old Pat Buchanan of Wasilla, was declared deceased at the scene.

The investigation would reveal that a red Pontiac G6, driven by Nancy Murphy, age 48 of Wasilla, rear-ended the Ford Explorer driven by the victim. The collision caused the Ford to begin to roll and Buchanan was ejected from her vehicle.

Further investigation would find that Murphy is the subject of a warrant for failing to remand for a previous DUI conviction and was also driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Both vehicles were impounded in the continuing investigation.

Next of kin were notified.