One Dead, One Critically Injured in Early Morning Lake Otis Shootings

Alaska Native News Apr 19, 2017.

Anchorage police responded to the 5600-block of Lake Otis Parkway after receiving a report of a shooting at that location at 2:21 am on Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found 22-year-old Brittanymae P. Haag suffering from a serious gunshot wound, she was immediately transported to a local hospital, but declared deceased shortly after arriving. B. Haag had been the person to report the shooting to a neighbor, who in turn called 911.

APD also made contact with B. Haag’s boyfriend, who was her roommate in the apartment where the shooting occurred. They found him to be suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound as well. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Although police have yet to reveal the details concerning the incident, they say that they have contacted everyone involved in the shooting. They report that they will be releasing more as the investigation continues.

B. Haag’s next of kin have been notified of the incident.





