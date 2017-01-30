One Dead, One Injured in Angoon Accident

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2017.

Angoon EMS reported a fatality in a vehicle accident on Killisnoo Road on Sunday evening.

According to the report, EMS responded to a Vehicle in Distress call to find one ocupant of the vehicle dead at the scene. The driver, and one other occupant suffered injuries.

The Trooper Dispatch reported that a 72-year-old Juneau resident was traveling west on the road in a 2006 Dodge Dakota, when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch and down a steep embankment.

The unidentified victim was pronounced deceased at the Bartlett Regional Hospital.





