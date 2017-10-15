One Dead, One Injured in Sunday Morning Glenn Highway Rollover

Alaska Native News Oct 15, 2017.

At 11:26 am late Sunday morning, MatCom in Wasilla received a 911 call reporting a rollover accident near mile 31.5, troopers revealed on Sunday evening.

Troopers responded to the scene to discover the driver and passenger in the vehicle, suffering from injuries. The driver, 35-year-old Faith Igkurak, the investigation determined, had been thrown from her 2007 Ford Escape, when it left the roadway into the ditch and rolled three times. She suffered significant injuries, while her passenger suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were transported to the Mat Su Regional Hospital. Unfortunately, Igkurak would later succumb to her injuries and be pronounced deceased. Her next of kin were notified of the incident.

Troopers say that the investigation into the cause of the accident is continuing.