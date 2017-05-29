One Dead, Three Seriously Injured in Parks Highway Roll-Over

Alaska Native News May 29, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers reported that a Chevy Van rollover took the life of one and severely injured multiple others in an early Sunday accident.

According to troopers a witness called in and reported that he had just observed a rollover at mile 220 of the Parks Highway.

Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and upon their arrival found one dead, one trapped in the vehicle, and others thrown from the vehicle when it rolled.

The driver, 89-year-old Rayfield Dupree, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The trapped passenger was extricated from the 1995 Chevy Van, and along with the two others thrown from the vehicle, were airlifted to an Anchorage area hospital with serious injuries.

AST is still investigating the crash and have yet to determine the cause of the accident.





