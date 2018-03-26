One Dead, Trooper Injured in Nikoleavsk Officer-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Mar 26, 2018.

A Nikolaevsk man is dead and a trooper is seriously injured after a trooper response to that community over the weekend AST reports.

Troopers drove to Nikoleavsk on the south Kenai Penisula after receiving a call at 2:17 pm on Saturday reporting that 42-year-old Nikolai Yakunin “was in contact with a female in violation of Yakunin’s conditions of felony probation.”

Troopers arrived at a Nikoleavsk address where Yakunin was located at 7:07 pm. They made contact with Yakunin and shortly thereafter, Yakunin attacked the responding trooper, seriously injuring him and “incapacitating him where the Trooper was unable to adequately defend himself,” troopers reported.

Additional trooper units “responded to assist the injured Trooper and apprehend Yakunin,” but, upon their arrival, Yakunin continued to be assaultive, the trooper dispatch reported.

As a result, a responding trooper opened fire on Yakunin “to prevent further assaults on any Trooper or bystander,” it was reported by AST. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The injured trooper was transported to the South Peninsula Hospital in Homer for treatment of his injuries that were reported to be “serious.”

The Trooper(s) involved that fired their service weapon will be placed on mandatory 72-hour administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing.





