One Dead, Two Injured in Glenn Highway Multiple Vehicle Crash

Alaska Native News Feb 11, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating a crash involving three vehicles on the Glenn Highway that occurred on Thursday that left one dead and two injured.

According to the initial report, APD received a call-in reporting a vehicle traveling down the wrong lane on the Glenn Highway near the Birchwood exit with its lights off.

Soon, the traffic infraction turned deadly, when the driver of the suspect 4-door sedan, who was traveling outbound in the inbound lane of travel, crashed headlong into a pickup truck head-on. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle then impacted a car.

The driver of the sedan was declared deceased at the scene. The two male and female occupants of the truck were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The three occupants of the other vehicle were not injured in the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.





