One Dies in Fatal Glenn Highway Accident

Alaska Native News Jul 21, 2017.

Troopers report that they responded to a traffic fatality at 10:18 pm on Thursday night near mile 68 of the Glenn Highway.

According to the trooper dispatch, the driver of a vehicle, who’s name has yet to be revealed, left the roadway and collided with a tree. After the crash, the\vehicle ignited and caught fire. The driver of the vehicle died as a result of the crash.

The driver’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and positive identification.

Troopers say the investigation into the crash is continuing.





