One Dies, One Injured in Iliamna Lake ATV Accident

Alaska Native News Jan 20, 2017.

Alaska State troopers are reporting that a Kokhanok ATV rider died on Thursday following an accident on Iliamna Lake on Thursday night. The identity of that person is being withheld pending the investigation.

According to the trooper report, divulged by the trooper dispatch, troopers were advised of the accident at 10:29 pm on Thursday night.

According to the preliminary investigation, two juveniles were on the lake yesterday riding on an ATV, when they “failed to observe a snowbank on the ice while traveling approximately 40 mph.”

As a result, the two riders hit the snowbank and flipped. The report said that neither rider was wearing a helmet, and one of the two, a 17-year-old male, “was struck by the handlebar of the ATV as it flipped which caused significant head injuries.”

When responders, that included a Kokhanok Health Aide from the community 12 miles away, arrived at the scene, they found one of the teens deceased. That teen was transported to the Kokhanok Clinic, along with the second rider, who received minor injuries.

The investigation into the incident is continuing. The names of those involved will be withheld until the conclusion of that investigation.





