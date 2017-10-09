One Extricated from Sunday Glenn Highway Rollover Crash

Alaska Native News Oct 9, 2017.

Troopers say they are investigating a serious rollover crash that led to the extrication of one passenger on the Glenn Highway on Sunday afternoon.

According to the trooper report, 33-year-old Travis Goodlataw, of Gilkana, was traveling southbound on the Glenn Highway near mile 67 in a 1994 Pontiac Grand Am when he drove into the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

Goodlataw was able to get out of the vehicle with two juveniles who were riding in the backseat, while an adult passenger in the front, 47-year-old Norma Gene, had to be extricated by first responders.

The occupants were transported via ambulance to the Mat-Su Regional hospital, with the exception of Gene, who was medevaced for treatment of her injuries.





