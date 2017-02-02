One Killed and One Wounded in Early Wednesday Fairview Altercation

Alaska Native News Feb 2, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Nelchina Street in Fairview early Wednesday morning and are asking the the public to call in if they have information on the incident.

APD responded to a report of someone having been shot at 1:28 am on Wednesday morning in the area of Nelchina Street and 8th Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found that two individuals had been shot, and they were both transported to the hospital.

While one individual, who has not been named, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, another, identified as 29-year-old Corbin James Carltikoff, was pronounced deceased.

According to APD, “Initial indications are that several individuals from two different vehicles got into some type of altercation.” As the altercation unfolded, “several shots were fired.”

There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Anchorage Police at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





