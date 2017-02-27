One Killed and Two Injured in Sunday Night Parks Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2017.

One is dead, and two others injured in a Sunday evening two vehicle crash on the Parks Highway, troopers report.

A call went in to Fairbanks dispatch at 9:25 pm from Palmer police reporting a two-vehicle collision at mile 150 of the Parks Highway. The report advised that “there were injuries and one individual was unconscious.” EMS dispatched from Trapper Creek, Meadow Lakes and Talkeetna, but upon their arrival, and the arrival of responding troopers, it was found that the man reported as unconscious, was deceased. That man was identified as 23-year-old Thomas O’Connor, of Fairbanks.

Two other injuries were reported, one, the driver of a 2000 Dodge Dakota, 28-year-old Roberta Cecil, and her passenger, 17-year-old Amy Sisk, both of Fairbanks, were transported by ground for treatment of their injuries.

Both B and D detachment troopers undertook the scene investigation

O’Connor’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





