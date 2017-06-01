One Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Hydaburg Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Jun 1, 2017.

Prince of Wales State Troopers reported a fatal early morning accident that occurred at mile 18 of the Hydaburg Highway that killed one and injured two others.

Troopers were notified of the accident on the southeast Alaska highway at 3:46 am and immediately responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Gilbert Johnson, and two others were transported to the hospital for injuries. 53-year-old Rhonda Peratrovich succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The preliminary trooper investigation revealed that Johnson was driving a 1995 Chevy pickup, when he left the roadway and collided with a downed tree.

Troopers say the investigation into the incident is continuing and that Peratrovich’s next of kin have been notified of her death.





