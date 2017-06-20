One Missing in Wasilla after Canoe Capsizing

Alaska Native News Jun 20, 2017.

A Wasilla man is missing and is suspected of being drowned after a canoe capsizing incident at Finger Lake in Wasilla on Monday evening, troopers report.

According to the investigation into the capsizing, it was capsized from the wake of a passing boat, and before a boat could respond to the canoe, one canoer, 67-year-old Edgar Curtis slipped below the surface. 30-year-old Gary Curtis was rescued by a boater and taken to shore. Both men were wearing auto-inflating floatation vests, but the vests failed to inflate.

Troopers and Mat-Su Fire Rescue responded to the scene at 5:02 pm and Gary was transported to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for treatment of hypothermia and exhaustion.

MAT-SAR Canine Search Team, Alaska Mountain Rescue Group responded to the lake with sonar, and Mat-Su Emergency Services arrived to assist in locating Edgar’s remains without success. The search is continuing today.

Edgar’s next of kin was notified of the incident and the ongoing search.





