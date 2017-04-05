One of AST’s Published Warrant Wants Arrested at Fairbanks Gas Station

Alaska Native News Apr 5, 2017.
38-year-old Jason Starkey, one of 12 of published warrant wants, was taken into custody at a South Cushman gas station on Tuesday. Image-AST

Following contact with two suspects at the South Cushman Holiday Gas Station in Fairbanks late Tuesday afternoon, AST netted two wanted on warrants, one a felony and the other a misdemeanor, the trooper dispatch reported.

Troopers contacted 38-year-old Jason Starkey and 31-year-old Christina Mundis. The investigation at the scene determined that Starkey was wanted on a $15,000 felony warrant for Unlawful Evasion I, and Mundis was wanted for failure to report to jail for NVOL.

Starkey was one of the 12 names that AST revealed in late March as suspects sought for felony warrants. He was being sought for walking away from the North Star Center on January 23rd of 2016.


