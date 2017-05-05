One Perishes in Late Night Wasilla Rollover

Alaska Native News May 5, 2017.

A roll-over near the intersection of Schrock and North Infinite Road in Wasilla was reported to troopers at 11:23 pm on Thursday and troopers traveled to the scene to find one occupant of the single vehicle accident had died in the crash.

The investigation found that the driver, whose name was not released, lost control of the 1996 Ford Explorer resulting in the vehicle rolling several times and ejecting the driver, a sixteen-year-old male, and 36-year-old Amanda Doherty. Doherty was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS. The teen and the driver were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.





