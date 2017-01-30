One Seriously Injured in Steese/Elliott Highway Collision

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2017.

An early Sunday morning collision at the intersection of the Steese and Elliott Highways sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers in Fairbanks report.

At 5:27 am on Sunday morning, Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers received a report of a serious collision at the intersection of the two highways.

When troopers responded, the driver of one of the vehicles, 25-year-old James Galvin, was transported to Anchorage with serious, life-threatening injuries. Because of the extent of his injuries, his next of kin was notified.

The investigation at the scene would find that Galvin had been traveling westbound on the Elliott Highway and had failed to stop at the intersection of the Steese.

As Galvin approached the intersection, a tractor-trailer was approaching the intersection, traveling northbound on the Steese. The tractor-trailor T-boned the pickup truck at the intersection. THe driver of the tractor-trailer reported no injuries.

The accident caused the re-routing of traffic throughout Sunday morning as troopers investigated the scene.





