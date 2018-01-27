One Stop Two DUIs in Fairbanks

Alaska Native News Jan 27, 2018.

A half an hour into Saturday morning a trooper in Fairbanks responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Sundance Loop for possible assistance.

AST at the location observed a Subaru in the ditch and the driver of a 2000 Land Rover lending assistance. Troopers contacted the driver of the 2001 Subaru Sedan and identified him as 35-year-old Dustin Wessel of Fairbanks.

It would be determined that Wessel was driving under the influence, and so he was arrested on DUI charges. Troopers would also contact the driver giving assistance. It would be determined by troopers, that he too, was under the influence. As a result, the second driver, identified as 57-year-old James Higgins, was also arrested on DUI charges.

Both Wessel and Higgins were transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where Higgins would refuse to submit to a criminal test and so was also charged with refusal.

Both men were remanded.





