One Suffers Gunshot in Early Morning Chugach Way Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 10, 2018.

A trailer on the 900-block of Chugach Way was the scene of a shooting incident early Saturday morning, Anchorage police report.

According to the report, “three masked adult males entered the home where two adult occupants were sleeping.” After they made entry, an altercation arose between the three suspects and the two people in the house. As a result, one of the suspects shot one of the occupants in the chest.

Following the shooting, the three suspects fled the residence. It is unknown to police whether the three suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle. It is also unknown if the suspects took anything from the dwelling prior to leaving.

APD responded to the scene at 12:28 am and the victim was transported to the hospital. He had suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to reach an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





