One Taken into Custody after Gunfire Incident South of Delaney Park

Alaska Native News Jun 21, 2017.

Anchorage police report that they responded to shots fired on the 1300 block of P Street Wednesday afternoon and arrested one.

According to the APD report, the “occupants in the downstairs half of a duplex reported that bullets had gone through their ceiling from the upstairs apartment,” APD said on Nixle.

APD were evacuating the surrounding residents about the same time that ENSTAR responded to a call reporting a strong smell of gas from a residence next door to the duplex. It was discovered, when the stove was pulled forward, that a bullet had penetrated a gas line.

Police were able to contact a female, whose name was not disclosed, and she came out and gave herself up to police.at 1:11 pm.

According to police, the woman was suffering from mental health-related issues, and was alone in her apartment, when the incident occurred. No further details were released.

APD says that charges have yet to be determined.





