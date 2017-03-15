One Teen Wounded at House Party in South Anchorage

Alaska Native News Mar 15, 2017.

A teenage house party with several dozen teens in attendance turned violent early Tuesday morning as gunshots rang out at the location on the 1600 block of Tammy Avenue in south Anchorage police say.

Several 911 calls began to come into the department at 2:39 AM on Tuesday morning reported shots fired. Officers immediately responded to the scene located between the New and Old Seward Highways. When they arrived, they observed several teens fleeing the area, both on foot and in vehicles.

APD began their investigation, and interviewed witnesses at the scene. According to their investigation “several dozen juveniles were attending a party inside the home when another group of people arrived.” It was then that “One of the partygoers, and one of the people from the newly arrived group, got into an altercation.” The two partygoers got into a fight, that quickly escalated into a brawl that involved approximately 10 people. The fight escalated to gunfire and several gunshot rounds were fired by more than one person, both inside and outside of the residence.

At 2:51 AM, APD dispatch was advised by a local hospital that a juvenile had arrived there with a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators spoke to the victim and found that he had been in attendance at the Tammy Avenue house party. The teen was treated for injuries, and released. Investigators interviewed the victim. At the same time, several other juveniles were transported to the police department and questioned. As a result, investigators referred charges to the juvenile justice system on one suspect, whose name was not released due to his age.

The house party, which included alcohol, was thrown by a teen whose parents were out of town. It was found that that teen had an outstanding warrant that was unrelated to the incident. The teen was remanded to the McLaughlin youth center.





