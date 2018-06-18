One Woman Cut, Male Suffers Blunt Force Injuries in Jim Creek Altercation

Alaska Native News Jun 18, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation after responding to a fight with injuries at Jim Creek in Palmer early Sunday morning.

When troopers arrived at the location at 2:30 am, they found one female with a knife wound and a male suffering from blunt force injuries. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation into what they believe was an alcohol-fueled incident was frustrated by conflicting accounts as to who was wielding the knife in the altercation that involved numerous persons.

The investigation is continuing and troopers ask that anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 907-352-5401.