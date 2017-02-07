One Wounded in Shots Fired Incident on Anchorage’s Reka Drive

Alaska Native News Feb 7, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating a report of multiple shots fired at a location on Reka Drive, but as of Monday, have not yet filed any charges in relation to the case.

Police were notified of shots fired on the 4600 block of Reka Drive at 2:04 am on Monday morning, they responded to the scene, and managed to locate the apartment building that was involved in the armed altercation.

Investigators questioned two adult men as well as a juvenile at the apartment. As they were doing so, a call came in to the department, that a man shot at the Reka Drive scene was being transported by another to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

When police responded to the hospital, they discovered a white sedan at the hospital that was described as leaving the scene on Reka Drive after the gunfire there. Police impounded the vehicle.

A search warrant for the apartment was applied for and granted. Police also interviewed several people in the area that were determined to have been involved in the incident. Police say that the witnesses were largely uncooperative.

APD is asking “Anyone with information regarding this crime, who has not yet spoken to an officer, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an officer). To remain anonymous you may call Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





