Oregon Man Extradited to Alaska to Face Sexual Assault Charges

Alaska Native News Aug 24, 2017.

An Oregon man wanted in Alaska was extradited back to Alaska from St. Helens, Oregon last Friday, AST reported today.

29-year-old Blake Jepson was brought back to the state following a Palmer Grand Jury handing down a “True Bill” on charges of Sexual Assault I in an incident that occurred in late March. Immediately after, the Palmer District Attorney filed paperwork securing extradition.

Jepson fled the state as the investigation against him was being carried out by the Palmer AST General Investigation Unit. He was arrested on fugitive charges in Oregon on August 7th.

The suspect appeared at arraignment in Palmer Court on Saturday. His bail was set at $50,000. He was alsso arraigned on Assault charges stemming from the same incident.

Jepson is due back in court for a pre-trial conference on September 29th.





