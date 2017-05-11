Oregon Man Suffers Fatal Fall from Togiak Cannery Dock

Alaska Native News May 11, 2017.

AST says that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Warrenton, Oregon man who apparently fell from the dock in Twin Hills before being discovered on Wednesday.

56-year-old James Schneider was found face down in the mud below the dock at Togiak Fisheries by co-workers on just after 6 pm on Wednesday. Schneider had apparently fallen approximately 15 feet from the dock at low tide.

Co-workers “attempted CPR for approximately 20-30 minutes before he was eventually pronounced deceased on scene by Kanakanak Hospital medical staff,” troopers report.

The Togiak Village Public Safety Officer responded to the scene by boat and AST responded to the scene via aircraft to process the scene.

Schneider’s remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

His next of kin has been notified of his death.





