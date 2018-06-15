- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
As we think about Father’s Day, we are reminded that the qualities that make Bill and Byron good dads, make them good leaders for Alaska.
They love their families and their state beyond measure.
They worked hard to provide for their families and have labored without ceasing to provide for Alaska and put the state on a sustainable, prosperous path.
They protected us in our youth and they are protecting Alaska’s future for the benefit of future generations.
They got their start as a carpenter from Valdez and a fisherman from Yakutat. They learned early to run to the fire, not away from it. They are brave, strong, courageous, principled.
They are warm, funny and fun and have deep respect and appreciation for one another. That makes them a good team.
In spite of a turbulent four years in Alaska’s history, they are stepping up again because they know it’s critical to stay the course, to have leaders focused on Alaska’s future, not their own political futures.
Running as independents, they don’t have political party support but they have the support of independent minded Alaskans like you. They would really appreciate your financial support today with a donation of any amount up to $500 per candidate. Alaskans for Alaskans, that’s who will keep them in Juneau.
We will be showering them with love and appreciation this weekend and we’d be delighted to let them know that you stepped up to show your support and gratitude as well.
Happy Father’s Day everyone,
Lindsay, Tessa, Adam & Jordan
BJ, Meredith, Anthony, Joey & Ben