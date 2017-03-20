UPDATE: $50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Palmer Man on Child Porn Charges

Alaska Native News Mar 20, 2017.

UPDATE: Following the issuance of an extraditable warrant from the Palmer District Attorney’s office, Johnson was apprehended at a residence in Lauderhill. Broward County, Florida. Extradition plans are now underway.

ORIGINAL STORY: Alaska State Troopers in Palmer revealed on Friday that a $50,000 arrest warrant had been issued following an indictment on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography leveled at a Palmer man.

According to the trooper dispatch, 30-year-old Treyvon Johnson of Palmer was indicted on 10 counts of possession as well as 10 counts of distribution following an investigation that was began on January 22nd of this year.

In addition to $50,000, Johnson will also be required to have a Court-Approved Third Party Custodian.

Vinelink shows that Johnson has yet to be taken into custody, nor has he been arraigned in court.





