Palmer Felon Arrested on Firearms, Contraband Chargers

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2017.

Alaska State troopers responded to a residence on Kristofer Lane in northern Palmer on Wednesday evening after receiving a suspicious activity report in reference to that location at 6:07 PM, it was revealed in the trooper dispatch.

When AST arrived at the residence, they contacted Dominic Colbert, age 31. During the investigation at the address, they found that Colbert was in possession of two stolen firearms. As a convicted felon, Colbert is prohibited from possessing any type of firearm.

Colbert was also charged with promoting contraband for taking a controlled substance to the Matsu Pretrial Facility.

Colbert was arrested, transported, remanded to the Matsu Pretrial Facility on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons III, Theft II, and Promoting Contraband. His bail was set at $1,750.





