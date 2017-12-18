Palmer Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant Additionally Faces Weapons Charges

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

A Palmer man was arrested on a Felony warrant and being a felon in possession of a handgun on Sunday as he was waling away from a residence where they had just received a call for service, the troopers reported yesterday.

Troopers were responding to a call from a home on Norman Avenue on Sunday morning, when they saw 20-year-old Kyle Anderson of Palmer walking away from the residence on the road. Troopers contacted Anderson and found that he had a $3,000 felony arrest warrant for Burglary I.

As they were placing Anderson under arrest for the outstanding warrant, they found that he was in possession of a loaded handgun. Because Anderson is a convicted felon, and cannot lawfully possess a firearm, he was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III.

