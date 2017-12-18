Palmer Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant Additionally Faces Weapons Charges

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
A Palmer man was arrested on a Felony warrant and being a felon in possession of a handgun on Sunday as he was waling away from a residence where they had just received a call for service, the troopers reported yesterday.
Troopers were responding to a call from a home on Norman Avenue on Sunday morning, when they saw 20-year-old Kyle Anderson of Palmer walking away from the residence on the road. Troopers contacted Anderson and found that he had a $3,000 felony arrest warrant for Burglary I.
As they were placing Anderson under arrest for the outstanding warrant, they found that he was in possession of a loaded handgun. Because Anderson is a convicted felon, and cannot lawfully possess a firearm, he was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III.
He was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility to await arraignment.