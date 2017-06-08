Palmer Man Arrested Wednesday on Warrant after Saturday Stand-off

Alaska Native News Jun 8, 2017.

Troopers report that they had made a warrant arrest on a Palmer man on Wednesday on multiple criminal counts following a Saturday stand-off with AST officers.

It was at 10:48 pm on Saturday night that troopers responded to an Kalwies address in Palmer to conduct a welfare check on 74-year-old Frank Bird. When they arrived at the location, troopers found Bird armed with a shotgun. During the contact attempt, Bird fired a round off toward the troopers.

A short stand-off ensued before troopers decided to disengage.

A warrant was requested and granted. On Wednesday, that warrant was executed and Bird was placed under arrest. Bird was charged with Assault III vs Police x2, and Misconduct Involving Weapons.

Bird was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held on $5,000 bail.





