Palmer Man Chalks up Third Felony DUI on Thursday Morning

Alaska Native News Jun 22, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Palmer man on several charges after responding to mile 12 of the Palmer Fishhook Road near Hatcher Pass following a suspicious vehicle report.

When they traveled at that location at approximately 2 am on Thursday morning they located the reported vehicle at mile 11.5 speeding and driving erratically and attempted to pull it over. Although the driver slowed down to below the speed limit after troopers activated their lights and siren, he did not pull over.

The troopers followed the vehicle for ten miles down the roadway. The driver eventually pulled over but only after running over spike strips that were deployed across the road.

Troopers identified the driver as Joshua A. Sanchez. It was found that Sanchez was driving under the influence and had two felony DUI convictions since 2005. It was also determined that his license had been revoked until the year 2085.

Further investigation would find that prior to troopers attempting to pull Sanchez over, he had assaulted a female passenger in the vehicle.

Sanchez was arrested for Felony DUI, Felony Refusal to submit to a chemical test, Fail to Stop for a Police Officer II, Assault IV-DV and DWLR.

He was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.