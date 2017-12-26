Palmer Man Jailed for Stealing Fuel from Butte Aircraft

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2017.

A Palmer man was arrested and remanded with his bail set at $10,000 following a Butte Airstrip gas theft investigation that took place on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the scene at the Butte Airstrip, but found that the suspect had already fled the scene. The caller had taken photos of the suspect and vehicle as the suspect was stealing gas from airplanes at the strip. Troopers utilized that imagery in their investigation.

At 1:40 pm on Christmas Eve, troopers saw the suspect vehicle on the Old Glenn Highway in Palmer and executed a traffic stop, and identified the suspect as 38-year-old Palmer resident Paul Scott.

According to the report, when questioned, Scott admitted to stealing gas from an airplane at the strip as well as checking for fuel in another aircraft there.

As a result of the trooper investigation, Scott was charged with Criminal Mischief II and five counts of Criminal Mischief II. Scott’s vehicle was impounded, and Scott was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded with his bail set at $10,000.





