Palmer Motorcyclist Loses Life in Wolverine Road Two-Vehicle Collision

Alaska Native News Aug 22, 2017.

A Monday evening two-vehicle accident cost a Palmer man his life on Wolverine Road and Dewachen Circle while riding his motorcycle, troopers reported.

After receiving multiple 911 calls, AST responded to the scene of a motorcycle-car accident in Palmer at approximately 7 pm on Monday night.

Upon arrival, troopers would find good Samaritans administering CPR on 34-year-old Caleb Bennett, those efforts were unsuccessful and Bennett was declared deceased at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Bennett had been traveling west on Wolverine Road on his 1999 Suzuki motorcycle, when he “failed to negotiate a right curve in the road and crossed into the oncoming lane,” troopers reported. When he crossed the center-line, Bennett collided with a 2013 Ford Escape operated by 53-year-old Heidi Stelzer of Palmer.

Troopers say Bennett was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and also state that they believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

The State Medical Examiner’s office also responded to the accident location and took possession of Bennett’s remains for autopsy.

The investigation is on-going, and troopers are requesting members of the public who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at 352-5401.





