Palmer Teen Suffers Life Threatening Injuries in Tuesday Moose Collision

Alaska Native News Mar 28, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers are reporting that a man involved in a collision with a moose in Palmer suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night.

Troopers responded to the Palmer Fishhook Road area at 9:49 pm in connection with a vehicle/moose collision.

The investigation at the scene found that 18-year-old Luka Spaic was traveling northbound in a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan when he hit a moose that have stepped out onto the roadway.

When hit, the impact caused the moose to crash into the interior of the cab of the vehicle, causing extensive injuries to Spaic. The moose died as a result of its injuries, AST reported.

Spaic was flown via LifeMed to Providence Hospital in Anchorage with severe injuries.





