Palmer Troopers Arrest Man after They Observe Him Strangle Woman Unconscious

Alaska Native News Jun 14, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report this morning that they have arrested a Palmer man on dual counts of assault when they conducted a follow-up investigation in the Butte on Tuesday evening.

Troopers say that at 6:45 pm, as they were conducting their follow-up investigation for an earlier report, they approached a Butte residence on foot. As they got closer, they saw suspect, 31-year-old William Olinger, of Palmer assaulting a female family member.

According to the report, troopers observed Olinger throw a family member to the ground before strangling the woman, choking her out until she was unconscious.

Troopers subdued Olinger and placed him under arrest on charges of Assault II and Assault IV.

Olinger was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded on the charges and held without bail.





