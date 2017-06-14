Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Palmer Troopers Arrest Man after They Observe Him Strangle Woman Unconscious

Alaska Native News Jun 14, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report this morning that they have arrested a Palmer man on dual counts of assault when they conducted a follow-up investigation in the Butte on Tuesday evening.

Troopers say that at 6:45 pm, as they were conducting their follow-up investigation for an earlier report, they approached a Butte residence on foot. As they got closer, they saw suspect, 31-year-old William Olinger, of Palmer assaulting a female family member.

According to the report, troopers observed Olinger throw a family member to the ground before strangling the woman, choking her out until she was unconscious.

Troopers subdued Olinger and placed him under arrest on charges of Assault II and Assault IV.

Olinger was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded on the charges and held without bail.


Related Articles:

Palmer 18-Year-Old Held on Attempted Murder Charges Palmer Man Arrested Wednesday on Warrant after Saturday Stand-off Bruce King was arrested following another attempt to steal a vehicle on March 12th. Image-APDBruce King Finally Caught after Attempting another Vehicle Theft Three pedestrians were seriously injured while crossing the crosswalk shown here near Beans Cafe on November 30th, 2016. Image-Google MapsTaxi Driver Arrested in Connection to November Beans Cafe Vehicle/Pedestrian Accident