Palmer Woman Arrested after Child Injured in Houston ATV Rollover

Alaska Native News May 29, 2018.

A Friday ATV rollover on Zero Lake Road in Houston at 11:54 am resulted in DUI, Refuse to Submit to a Chemical Test, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges for a Palmer woman, troopers reported.

Troopers responded to Houston after being alerted to the accident and opened an investigation into the incident on Friday morning. The ensuing investigation found that a six-year-old child, who was a passenger on the ATV when the accident occurred, suffered injuries and so was taken to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

43-year-old Palmer resident Darlene Amstutz was charged with the above crimes, arrested and transported to Palmer where she was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.