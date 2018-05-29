Palmer Woman Arrested after Child Injured in Houston ATV Rollover

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
A Friday ATV rollover on Zero Lake Road in Houston at 11:54 am resulted in DUI, Refuse to Submit to a Chemical Test, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child charges for a Palmer woman, troopers reported.
Troopers responded to Houston after being alerted to the accident and opened an investigation into the incident on Friday morning. The ensuing investigation found that a six-year-old child, who was a passenger on the ATV when the accident occurred, suffered injuries and so was taken to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.
43-year-old Palmer resident Darlene Amstutz was charged with the above crimes, arrested and transported to Palmer where she was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.
|
Unlike many news organizations, the Alaska Native News does not utilize a paywall that bars readers from accessing our content. And, while many news portals have unlimited resources with which to publish content, our site is run on very limited funds, with our staff working on a volunteer basis. With ad revenues failing drastically, we find ourselves needing to reach out for help funding our portal in order to continue bringing news to our readers.