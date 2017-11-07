Palmer Woman in Fatal Crash 30 Minutes after being Reported as REDDI

Alaska Native News Nov 7, 2017.

A Palmer woman, who’s vehicle was reported as a REDDI (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately)At approximately 3 am on Tuesday morning, was found deceased in her vehicle at about 3:38 am, the trooper dispatch reported today.

36-year-old Dawn Eakon’s white Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported as a REDDI, but, troopers were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report. But, a half an hour later, another report came in reporting a crash off of Bodenberg Loop. When officers arrived, they found Eakon dead from her injuries sustained in the crash.

Troopers say that they are continuing the investigation, but, believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Eakon’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





