Parks Highway Closed Thursday Morning after Multiple Vehicle Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 2, 2018.

The Parks Highway at the Glenn Highway interchange was closed down for approximately an hour and a half on Thursday morning following a traffic incident involving several vehicles, Alaska State Troopers reported.

AST responded to the scene at 5 am on Thursday to find several vehicles in the ditch along the snowdrift-covered highway. The drifts caused two vehicles to collide with the guardrail and others to go into the ditch.

It took until approximately 6:30 am for the vehicles to be cleared from the scene and for the Department of Transportation to clear the snow from the area.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Traffic was re-routed to the Palmer exit portion of the Glenn Highway.





