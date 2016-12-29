Passing of Mother/Daughter, Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher

- Home
In two days, fans saw the death of first Carrie Fisher, who was catapulted to fame after taking to the screen as Princess Leia in Star Wars, and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died a day later after suffering a stroke on December 28th.
Carrie, who was the daughter of Eddie Fisher, Debbie Reynold’s first husband, suffered a heart attack while en-route from London to Los Angeles on December 23rd. She was returning from the European leg of her book tour, when 15 minutes prior to landing at LAX, when the passenger seated next to her, noticed that the star wasn’t breathing. CPR was administered and, upon landing, Fisher was taken to the UCLA Medical Center, where she passed away at 8:55 am on December 27th.
The following day, Carrie’s mother Debbie, suffered a severe stroke and was rushed to the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center. Despite being considered in fair to serious condition, Reynolds died later in the afternoon.
Debbie found fame after her family moved to Burbank, California in 1939. Nine years later, at age 16, Debbie won the Miss Burbank Beauty Contest and was soon signed on to Warner Bros. It was then that Reynolds became widely known as “Debbie,” her real name was Mary Frances Reynolds.
Reynolds appeared in musicals through the 50s, most notably in the musical, “Singing in the Rain,” in 1952, co-starring Gene Kelly.
Debbie and Eddie married in 1955, and the next year Carrie was born. That year Debbie and Eddie co-starred in the movie “Bundle of Joy.” Debbie would go on to star in dozens of movies spanning decades.
Carrie entered the movie business in 1975, making her debut in “Shampoo'” starring Warren Beatty. Two years later, she would star in her most memorable role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” Three years later, she would return to the role in “The Empire Strikes Back,” before starring in two more movies, before on again playing the Princess again in the 1983 release of Return of the Jedi.
Carrie also starred in numerous movies through decades, continuing her career on the big screen until her death. She would reprise her role as Leia in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode VIII, that is slated to be released in 2017. Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, would have a minor role in both of the last two movies in the Star Wars franchise.
Carrie and Debbie starred in a documentary about the lives and movie careers this year in “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.