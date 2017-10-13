Pedestrian Dies from Injuries Sustained Walking across A and Benson Avenue Thursday

Alaska Native News Oct 13, 2017.

Police have yet to release the identity of the pedestrian that was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of A and Benson Avenue on Thursday evening and also state that no charges have been filed as yet.

APD was called out to a pedestrian/vehicle collision on Benson at 7:11 pm on Thursday. They responded to the scene and the pedestrian, seriously injured, was being transported to the hospital for treatment, but, died while en-route.

The investigation found that the female driver, fled the scene following the incident. Her vehicle, which had suffered extensive windshield damage, was located six blocks away in a parking lot at the corner of Benson and the New Seward Highway. The driver was found in the QDOBA Mexican restaurant adjacent to the parking lot.

APD reports that no charges have yet been filed as the investigation continues.





