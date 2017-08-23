Pedestrian in Mountain View’s Third Avenue Targeted in Driveby Shooting

Alaska Native News Aug 23, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating a shooting incident in Mountain View’s 4400-block of 3rd Avenue following a call-in at 2:55 pm this afternoon.

When they responded to the scene, they discovered the male victim had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his wounds.

According to the report, the man was walking along 3rd Avenue, near Lane Street, when a vehicle approached from the opposite direction. When the vehicle neared, the occupants of the vehicle opened fire on the victim.

The police do not have descriptions of the shooters as yet and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident. They have said that they believe that the shooting was a targeted event and not a random shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





